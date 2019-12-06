UK Watchdog Says £1.3B Pub Deal Could Hurt Locals

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:56 PM EST) -- The U.K.’s competition watchdog said Stonegate Pub Company’s £1.27 billion ($1.42 billion) buy of rival pub operator Ei Group could be bad news for consumers in about 50 local areas, giving the companies a week to find a solution. After investigating how the tie up would affect more than 500 different localities, the Competition and Markets Authority said Friday it's not worried the deal will hurt competition in Britain overall, but it could negatively impact 51 local areas. The watchdog is worried that if allowed to move forward as is, the expanded Stonegate Pub Company will leave customers in those local regions with...

