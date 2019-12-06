AMP Capital Sells $389M Stake In Perth-Area Shopping Mall

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 2:14 PM EST) -- Australia-based mall owner Scentre Group Ltd. bought a 50% stake in a Perth-area shopping center from a real estate arm of AMP Capital for AU$570 million ($389 million), according to a statement Friday. Scentre Group said it was buying a stake in the Garden City mall of the Perth suburb of Booragoon following asset sales earlier this year worth about AU$2.1 billion. "We are excited to expand our operating business by adding the rebranded Westfield Booragoon to our leading living center portfolio," said Scentre Group CEO Peter Allen in a press release announcing the purchase. In a separate statement on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS