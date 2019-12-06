Goodwin Reps BentallGreenOak On €1.2B Portfolio Sale

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter advised BentallGreenOak on its €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) sale of a 42-property portfolio to real estate investment firm Patrizia, which was announced Friday. The properties are located in France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands and comprise 1.45 million square meters of space, Patrizia Immobilien AG said in a statement. Most of the properties are currently under lease to a range of tenants in the e-commerce, manufacturing and logistics sectors, including Carrefour, Aldi, Dascher and DHL The real estate investment firm believes the portfolio can also tap into future growth across the European continent, particularly within the expanding e-commerce space,...

