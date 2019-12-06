Tufts Profs Sue Over Policy Changes They Say Alter Tenure

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:03 PM EST) -- Tufts University has been hit with a suit in Massachusetts state court by a group of professors claiming three policy changes have undermined the financial security and academic freedom that is supposed to come with tenure. The complaint was filed Thursday in Middlesex County Superior Court by eight tenured professors at the Medford, Massachusetts, university's School of Medicine over the alleged “unilateral modification” of their tenure contracts, all signed before the changes were put in place. The professors, who are experts in a wide array of subjects, say policies implemented in 2017 require them to support 40% of their salaries through...

