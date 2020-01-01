PE Attys Must Stay On Top Of These 6 Trends In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Private equity firms charged ahead with deal-making and fundraising in 2019 despite ongoing geopolitical volatility and concerns about a potential U.S. recession on the horizon. But attorneys need to be aware that the PE industry is evolving, from an increasing interest in areas like technology and cannabis to a rising reliance on smaller-than-usual transactions. The overall volume and value of private equity-backed deals have dropped this year, although the figures are still nothing to scoff at. And the global mountain of dry powder, or unspent funds earmarked for deals, sits at a record $1.4 trillion, according to data from research firm...

