Online Used Car Seller Vroom Gets $254M In Funding Round

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- Used car retailer Vroom announced Friday it has swept up $254 million in a funding round led by investment firm Durable Capital Partners LP. The Series H fundraising also included support from T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., L Catterton and others, according to a statement. Formed in 2013, Vroom operates an e-commerce platform where users can buy and sell cars online or through an app. The new capital will be used to "significantly" increase Vroom's product and engineering team in Detroit, the company said. Vroom also has offices in New York and Texas. "This new round of funding provides the necessary...

