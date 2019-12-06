Cyan Ruling Sends Oil Co. Stockholders' Suit To State Court

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge said Friday that in light of last year's Cyan ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court, he would return a securities class action against now-defunct Miller Energy back to state court. U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan granted the remand request for investors in two of three lawsuits consolidated in 2016 for their similar allegations that Miller Energy inflated the value of Alaskan oil and gas assets in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The two now-remanded suits had started off in Tennessee state court, while the third was initiated in federal court. While all...

