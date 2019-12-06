Time Bar Keeps Suit Over Bacardi Gin In Fla. Federal Court

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- A proposed class action claiming Bacardi and Winn-Dixie Supermarkets violated a 150-year-old Florida law by selling gin "adulterated" with a spice called grains of paradise will proceed in federal court after a judge ruled Friday that a bid to return the case to state court was untimely. Miami-based U.S. District Court Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. cited a strict 30-day time limit in federal law as the basis for his finding that plaintiff Uri Marrache acted too late by filing his motion to remand his suit over Bacardi's Bombay Sapphire gin 37 days after the companies had removed it from Miami-Dade...

