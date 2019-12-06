BREAKING: 2nd Circ. Says Sushi Chef's FLSA Deal Didn't Need Court OK

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 12:08 PM EST) -- Fair Labor Standards Act settlements struck under a mechanism meant to stave off needless trials don't need to be reviewed for fairness by a judge, a divided Second Circuit panel said Friday, reversing a district court decision that stalled a sushi chef’s wage deal. A majority said so-called Cheeks review is not required to finalize FLSA deals struck under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 68(a), which parties can enter into two weeks or longer before trial. Under this mechanism, if the court issues a judgment that’s less favorable to the suing worker than the deal, the worker is on the hook...

