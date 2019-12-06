2nd Circ. Says Sushi Chef's FLSA Deal Didn't Need Court OK

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 12:08 PM EST) -- Fair Labor Standards Act settlements struck under a mechanism meant to stave off needless trials don't need to be reviewed for fairness by judges, a divided Second Circuit panel said Friday, reversing a district court decision that stalled a sushi chef’s wage deal. A majority said provisions in the Fair Labor Standards Act empowering federal courts and the U.S. Department of Labor to oversee deals in wage suits don’t mean Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 68 offers of judgment need court or agency approval to take effect. The rule says court clerks “must ... enter judgment” when informed that the parties...

