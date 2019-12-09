Guatemalan Attacked By Uniformed Men Can't Get Protection

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Guatemalan man who was attacked by men in police uniforms lost his bid for torture protection in the U.S. because he couldn't prove his attackers were acting in their "official capacity," the immigration courts' appellate board has ruled. In a precedential decision published Friday, the Board of Immigration Appeals upheld an immigration judge's decision to deny protection under the United Nations Convention Against Torture to the man, who is not named, finding that this form of protection does not cover torture by "rogue officials," or officers acting outside their official capacity. Writing for the panel, acting BIA chair Garry D....

