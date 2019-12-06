Pot Biz Says Competitor Trying To Roll It Out Of New England

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:59 PM EST) -- A cannabis dispensary giant has filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court claiming a competitor is trying to improperly enforce noncompete provisions to bar it from doing business in New England, arguing that the provisions apply to another affiliated company but not its operations. In a complaint made public late Thursday, High Street Capital Partners LLC, which does business as Acreage Holdings, asserted that CanWell LLC and its affiliates are misapplying Delaware law to “bind High Street to a sweeping, so-called noncompete provision” as a battle between the parties over the cannabis market in New England rages on. CanWell, which provides extraction...

