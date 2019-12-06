PTAB To Review Patent Texas Court Said Is Abstract

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:08 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Thursday it would review challenges that Match Group and other companies brought against a patent related to matching services, despite a court already having said the patent is invalid. NetSoc, the patent's owner, had argued it would be an inefficient use of resources for the PTAB to examine the patent in inter partes review after a district court judge this summer decided the patent was invalid because it covered only an abstract idea. But, unconvinced, the PTAB noted that NetSoc has appealed that decision to the Federal Circuit. The board also said there was...

