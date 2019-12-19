The Top Product Liability Cases Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:00 PM EST) -- A first-of-its-kind ruling holding a drug manufacturer responsible for the opioid crisis and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a judge, not a jury, should review an agency's drug labeling decision made the list for the top product liability cases for 2019. Settlements in opioid litigation, including Purdue Pharma LLP's bankruptcy filing, a Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for Sandy Hook families to move forward with their suit against a gunmaker, and another that found that makers of asbestos-free products can be held liable if it's foreseeable that asbestos-containing parts would be added later on also made the list....

