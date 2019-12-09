Ariz. Court Says Firm Can't Escape Outfront's Billboard Bill

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 3:12 PM EST) -- An Arizona appellate court has ruled that a Georgia law firm was on the hook for paying advertising giant Outfront Media LLC, saying the firm did not clearly cancel its 20-billboard contract. The panel on Thursday said Hart & Associates had demonstrated only that the firm told Outfront it was considering canceling the contract, but it had never said it actually was canceling, meaning the firm could not avoid paying. The ruling upheld a lower court's decision in Outfront's favor. "Outfront presented sufficient evidence to prove its claim [that Hart & Associates needed to pay], and we agree with the Superior...

