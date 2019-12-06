10th Circ. Upholds Reduced $5M Disgorgement In Kokesh

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit affirmed Friday a revised disgorgement order of $5 million against investment adviser Charles Kokesh, whose triumph before the nation’s top court in 2017 restricted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s disgorgement powers to a five-year period before it files suit. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision and remand to the Tenth Circuit, the appellate court instructed a New Mexico federal court in March 2018 to reduce the initial $34.9 million disgorgement amount to the SEC's revised figure of just over $5 million. Kokesh appealed the district court’s amended final judgment in that amount, arguing he shouldn’t have to...

