Nelson Mullins Picks Up Cybersecurity Pro In Tampa

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 2:02 PM EST) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has picked up a cybersecurity and data privacy expert in Tampa, Florida, where he previously worked in-house at Travelers and managed a team responsible for handling fidelity, crime and cyber losses under various bonds and policies. Kevin Mekler, who joined the firm Dec. 6 as a partner, will focus on addressing the privacy and security needs of companies in multiple industries, according to the firm. “We welcome Kevin to the firm and look forward to his leadership in helping us grow our cyber and data privacy capabilities not only in Florida, but across the firm,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS