PBGC Awarded $6.2M In Pension Plan Termination Case

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday ordered a coalition of businesses linked to a now-defunct company that took years to terminate its pension plan after it closed shop to pay $6.22 million in damages to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. After granting the PBGC a partial win last month in its suit over the pension obligations of defunct conductive wiring device maker Liberty Lighting Inc., U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg said the companies that have the same owner as Liberty Lighting must pay $4,773,768 in unfunded benefit liabilities, as well as $723,750 on the PBGC’s statutory claims for termination premiums...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS