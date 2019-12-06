US Safe Harbor Proposal Could Upend OECD Global Tax Talks

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 9:20 PM EST) -- An unexpected proposal from the U.S. to enact the OECD’s planned new international corporate tax as an optional safe harbor befuddled many experts, who questioned whether such a policy would be feasible or achieve any of the project’s goals. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday dismissed a proposal from the U.S. to treat the OECD’s planned international corporate tax as an optional safe harbor. (AP) Treasury made its 11th-hour demand only weeks before the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s self-imposed January 2020 deadline to reach a basic deal on a global tax proposal. The organization’s leader said Wednesday the...

