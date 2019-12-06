US Trustee Seeks Conversion Of Liddle & Robinson Ch. 11

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office on Friday joined with bankrupt law firm Liddle & Robinson's major creditor in asking a New York bankruptcy court to convert the Chapter 11 case from a reorganization to a liquidation, saying a partnership can't continue with only one partner. Calling sole remaining partner Jeffrey Liddle's plan to reorganize and keep the firm operating "arguably improper and legally impossible," Trustee William Harrington said some form of liquidation is the only legal option in the case. "Under New York Partnership Law Section 61, L&R is a partnership in dissolution. As such, it exists solely for the purpose of...

