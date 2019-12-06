Feds Say Chinese Spy Must Face IP Theft Conspiracy Charges

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in Ohio on Friday defended the depth of an indictment against a member of China's intelligence agency charged with attempting to steal trade secrets from jet engine manufacturer GE Aviation. The U.S. attorney’s office said there’s no need to dismiss the counts of conspiracy and attempted theft of trade secrets against Yanjun Xu, claiming they’re not “unconstitutionally vague and duplicitous” as he argued in September. “The indictment sufficiently articulates the conspiratorial agreement to steal aviation trade secrets from foreign aviation companies and countries,” prosecutors said. “This is a common, unifying objective among the co-conspirators to illegally obtain aviation trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS