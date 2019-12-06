Brand Battles: Pulp Fiction, Star Wars, Scotch Whisky

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:11 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Miramax aims to stop a "Pulpe Fiction" wine, Lucasfilm defends the most famous "Star Wars" quote, and the Scotch industry doesn't like an American distiller referencing famed Scottish poet Robert Burns. Pulp Friction Miramax went to the board this week to stop a winemaker called T. Edward Wines Ltd. from registering a “Pulpe Fiction” brand of wine. The onetime indie movie powerhouse warned the board that consumers would think the wine was an officially licensed product tied to “Pulp Fiction” – Quentin Tarantino’s legendary 1994 crime drama....

