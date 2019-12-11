Strategies To Maintain Privilege In Crisis Response Scenarios

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:14 PM EST) -- In February 2016, Signet Jewelers Ltd. formed a “strategic communications steering committee” consisting of public relations firms, outside counsel and in-house counsel to “discuss a communications strategy to neutralize the climate of negative and often inaccurate media coverage in light of the legal and reputational risks facing the company.”[1] Press had reported that Signet had misstated the health of its in-house lending program and permitted widespread sexual harassment.[2] In a subsequent lawsuit alleging that Signet committed securities fraud, Signet sought to withhold communications among the committee members, including communications among “counsel, and the counsel-retained PR firms.”[3] The court reviewed a portion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS