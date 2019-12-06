Katten Joins In On Associate Bonus Announcements

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 10:45 PM EST) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP unveiled a year-end bonus scale Friday that offers bonuses starting at fewer billable hours than in years past, according to a memo obtained by Above the Law. Associates who graduated from law school in 2018 and racked up a minimum of 2,000 hours will get $15,000 this year, the memo said. In years past, the market-rate bonus threshold was 2,100 hours, and new associates with 2,000 hours received smaller bonuses, an associate told Above the Law. The bonus amounts then increase to up to $124,000 for associates who billed at least 2,400 hours and graduated in 2012...

