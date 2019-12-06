Canopy Growth Drops $13M Fraud Suit Against Hemp Farmer

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 8:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. arm of Canadian cannabis behemoth Canopy Growth on Friday dropped its claims that a hemp farming company took $13 million in payments for hemp it never produced, potentially ending a dispute that saw both sides lobbing multimillion-dollar lawsuits against each other. Canopy Growth Corp. notified a New York federal judge it was voluntarily dismissing its suit against Go Farm Hemp LLC, although it did leave the door open for the suit to be refiled because the dismissal was made without prejudice. The move comes about a month after the same jurist, U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer, threw out Go Farm...

