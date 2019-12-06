Commerce Readies Turkish Cherry Duties Of Up To 648%

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce set the stage Friday for new duties on dried tart cherries imported from Turkey reaching upwards of 648%, after finding the goods have been dumped on the U.S. market and unfairly subsidized by the Turkish government. Commerce's International Trade Administration delivered a sweeping win to a group of five farmers that petitioned the government for duties on the Turkish cherries earlier this year. ITA called for anti-dumping duties ranging between 541.29% and 648.35% and countervailing duties of 204.93%. But the new duties will only take effect if the U.S. International Trade Commission finds that the Turkish...

