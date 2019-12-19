The Top Bankruptcy Cases Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:59 PM EST) -- When the dust settles on 2019, restructuring attorneys will reflect on a hard year for retailers and what may be the beginning of a wave of drug companies to file for bankruptcy as they face massive liabilities for their alleged role in the nationwide opioid epidemic. American retail icons Sears Holding Corp. and Barneys New York Inc. both filed for Chapter 11 this year, with drastically different outcomes. Meanwhile, Insys Therapeutics Inc. and Purdue Pharma LP sought bankruptcy protection with an eye toward negotiating settlements with state and local governments over their alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis. Here, Law360 reflects...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS