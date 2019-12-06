Law360's Pro Say: Holiday Party Hell

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- Who doesn't love a good company holiday party? Unless of course a drunken fist fight breaks out, or colleagues get caught snorting cocaine in the bathroom, or someone drives a truck through a wall. Those are just a few of the "Nightmare Before Christmas" stories that employment lawyers shared with Law360 reporter Braden Campbell — cautionary tales for employers who can wake up with a costly legal hangover when things go too far. We're breaking down our favorites on this week's Pro Say podcast so that everyone can have a fun and liability-free holiday season. Each week on Pro Say, Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS