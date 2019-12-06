SEC Rejects NYSE's Plan To Expand Direct Listings

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- The New York Stock Exchange said Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected a proposal that would have allowed companies to raise fresh capital through a direct listing, an increasingly popular alternative to a traditional initial public offering. Filed on Nov. 26, the proposal sought to amend the Big Board’s rules to let companies using direct listings to also sell new shares under certain conditions rather than simply list their existing shares on an exchange. The NYSE removed the proposal from its website on Friday. “We remain committed to evolving the direct listing product,” an NYSE spokesperson said....

