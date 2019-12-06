US Trustee Flags Philly Refinery's Ch. 11 Exec Bonus Plan

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 8:12 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee told the Delaware bankruptcy court Friday that refinery operator Philadelphia Energy Solutions' proposed executive bonus plan in its Chapter 11 could prove far too costly, with a group of executives who were already lucratively rewarded set to receive as much as $20 million. In an objection filed to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross, U.S. Trustee representative David L. Buchbinder asserted that PES’ proposed key employee incentive plan is “premature” and could potentially pay seven executives as much as $20 million in bonuses as hundreds of employees remain unemployed following a massive June explosion that shut...

