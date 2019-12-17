ITC May Be Straying From Traditional Exclusion Order Test

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission plays an increasingly critical role in patent litigation. The commission serves to protect companies within the United States from unfair business practices, and under Title 19 U.S. Code Section 1337, it prohibits unfair acts in the importation of goods — particularly patent infringement. Complainants can potentially receive significant relief: The commission may grant exclusion orders and/or cease and desist orders, either of which can deliver profound business and legal strategic victories. But as technologies converge and increasingly complex products are imported, this leads to difficult questions regarding which products are subject to exclusion — for example,...

