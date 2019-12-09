Wind Farm Asks 5th Circ. To Lift Utility's $60M Liability Cap

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:00 PM EST) -- A Texas wind farm company has told the Fifth Circuit that a lower court twisted the language of a power purchase agreement when it limited a utility's liability to $60 million for halting its power purchases far before a fixed-price contract was set to end. Wind farm Papalote Creek II LLC said Friday that the lower court wrongly agreed with the Lower Colorado River Authority's argument that the utility's liability was subject to a cap when it decided to stop buying power about a third of the way through an 18-year contract. The power purchase agreement, or PPA, was supposed to...

