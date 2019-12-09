Landscaping Supply Co. Sues DHS Over Director's Visa Denial

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 10:10 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts landscaping supply company has sued the Department of Homeland Security for denying its visa request to allow the head of the company to continue working in the United States. RR Stone Products LLC, a supplier of granite cobblestones across the Northeast, accused DHS of violating the Immigration and Nationality Act by denying a petition in September to extend an the L-1A nonimmigrant work visa for its director, Satya Sandeep Yedururi, who moved to the U.S. in 2014 and has successfully obtained three visas in the past. “There was no material difference in the content of the Fourth Petition when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS