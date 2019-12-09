Domestic Violence Victims' Asylum Ban Faces Wary DC Circ.

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- A vocal D.C. Circuit judge fired back Monday morning at the Trump administration's contention that a federal district judge did not have the authority to block administration efforts to deny asylum to victims of domestic and gang violence. During more than 50 minutes of oral arguments, U.S. Circuit Judge David S. Tatel told government attorney Erez Reuveni that the guidance former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued in June 2018 to limit migrants’ ability to fend off expedited deportation is a reviewable “policy memorandum” because it raised the bar for asylum-seekers claiming “credible fear” of persecution in their home countries. The...

