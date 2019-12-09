Russia Urges Top UK Court To Make Ukraine Pay $3B Bonds

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 5:05 PM GMT) -- An appeals court was wrong when it found that Ukraine had established a “domestic foothold” allowing it to fight an outstanding $3 billion payment under English law, lawyers representing Russia argued at the U.K.’s highest court on Monday. Russia is arguing that Ukraine should pay up on a $3 billion bond because Moscow's actions do not constitute unlawful behavior under English law. (AP) Mark Howard QC, counsel for the trustees bringing the case on Russia's behalf, told the U.K. Supreme Court that Ukraine’s defense for avoiding payment on a $3 billion commercial bond it issued in 2013 is based on alleged...

