Hacker Who Blackmailed Porn Site Users Ordered To Pay Up

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 2:17 PM GMT) -- A jailed U.K. hacker who targeted the computers of millions of visitors to pornographic websites has been ordered to pay back more than £270,000 ($355,000), the National Crime Agency said Monday. Zain Qaiser, who was jailed for more than six years in April after taking part in one of the U.K.'s most serious cases of cybercrime, has been ordered to hand over thousands of pounds and sell his Rolex watch following a confiscation hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Dec.4 The 25-year-old computer science student was was sentenced after pleading guilty to 11 offenses, including blackmail, fraud, money laundering and computer misuse. ...

