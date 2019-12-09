Lender Denies Surveyor At Core Of £14M Trial Lied To Insurer

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 3:41 PM GMT) -- A failed surveyor had no motive to lie to obtain insurance because defrauding Markel's British unit risked its entire business, a British farm lender said Monday at the start of a London trial over £14 million ($18.4 million) the surveyor owes. UK Acorn Finance Ltd.’s lawyer said on the opening day of a weeklong trial in the High Court that the surveyor had nothing to gain by hiding its business ties with risky lenders from the insurance company. UK Acorn wants the insurer to pick up the tab for two court judgments against the defunct business, Colin Lilley Surveying Ltd., for overvaluing...

