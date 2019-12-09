Gibson Dunn Helps PE Firm Nab $14.8B Total For 2 Funds

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 2:11 PM EST) -- Los Angeles-based private equity shop Leonard Green & Partners LP tapped Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP for help clinching two funds totaling $14.75 billion, the firm said Monday, with plans to target investments in businesses within the retail, health care, consumer services and distribution sectors. The funds, Green Equity Investors VIII LP and Jade Equity Investors LP, raked in $12 billion and $2.75 billion, respectively, according to a statement. The former represents Leonard Green's eighth flagship PE fund, and the latter marks its debt middle market-focused vehicle. Both funds were oversubscribed and closed at their hard caps. Leonard Green partners themselves contributed...

