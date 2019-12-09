Anti-Doping Agency Bans Russia From 2020 Olympics

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 2:08 PM EST) -- The World Anti-Doping Agency announced Monday that Russia will not be able to participate in or host world sporting events, including the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 World Cup, after finding the country hid and falsified records related to its doping scandal. While WADA reinstated RUSADA, Russia’s anti-doping body, in September last year, it was on the condition that the body cooperate with the investigation and give WADA full access to data from a Moscow anti-doping laboratory at the center of the scandal. Instead, WADA wrote, data from the lab was “neither complete nor fully authentic,” with some records removed, others...

