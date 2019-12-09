Weil, Cooley Steer Sanofi’s $2.5B Cancer Therapy Buy

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 2:15 PM EST) -- Sanofi said Monday it will bolster its cancer therapies pipeline by acquiring clinical-stage biotechnology company Synthorx in a roughly $2.5 billion deal steered by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Cooley LLP. Sanofi SA said it will pay $68 in cash for each Synthorx Inc. share, close to triple the share price on Friday, which closed at approximately $25. Sanofi said the move will help build its cancer therapies portfolio and supports the company’s goal of investing in innovation. “This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality assets and to lead with innovation,” CEO Paul Hudson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS