Payday Lender Can't Skip To High Court With CFPB Challenge

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 11:24 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it would not take up a payday lender's constitutional challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that has been pending at the Fifth Circuit. The justices denied a bid from All American Check Cashing Inc. to skip straight to the high court with its questions about the agency’s constitutionality, before the Fifth Circuit renders a judgment on the check cashing and payday loan company’s appeal of an enforcement action over allegedly improper business practices. All American contends it is unconstitutional for the CFPB to be set up with a single leader who can only...

