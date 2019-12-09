Soundgarden Singer's Widow Says Band Withheld Royalties

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 2:43 PM EST) -- The widow of former Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell sued the remaining band members Monday for allegedly withholding royalties in an attempt to strong-arm her into handing over unreleased audio recordings. In a suit filed in federal court in Miami, Vicky Cornell claims the grunge rock band and its business manager have withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to her and Chris Cornell’s three children because she has refused to turn over seven audio recordings the musician made before he died in May 2017. Vicky Cornell had agreed to share the recordings if the band agreed to use her deceased husband’s...

