High Court Won't Review ITC’s Refusal To Probe Ad Claims

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a lower court’s ruling that affirmed the U.S. International Trade Commission’s decision not to investigate a pharmaceutical company’s accusations that its rivals falsely advertised products. The justices denied a petition for review from Amarin Pharma Inc., which has accused DSM, Pharmavite and Nordic Naturals of violating Section 337 of the 1930 Tariff Act by falsely labeling their imported products as dietary supplements. In May, the Federal Circuit held that the ITC can refuse to probe allegations that don’t state a proper claim for relief. Amarin’s claims are based on alleged violations of...

