Kozinski Returns To 9th Circ., On Other Side Of The Bench

Law360, Pasadena, Calif. (December 9, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- Former Judge Alex Kozinski on Monday returned to the Ninth Circuit for the first time since stepping down over accusations of lewd behavior, arguing as an attorney to revive a copyright infringement suit against the makers of the Oscar-winning film "The Shape of Water." During oral arguments before an appellate panel in Pasadena, California, Kozinski said a district court judge prematurely tossed a suit claiming "The Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro, 20th Century Fox Film Corp. and others ripped off Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Paul Zindel's 1969 play "Let Me Hear You Whisper," arguing that expert testimony could show the substantial similarities between...

