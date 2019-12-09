Court OKs US Steel's Tentative $8.5M Deal With Pa. Neighbors

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 2:45 PM EST) -- U.S. Steel will pay $2 million to neighbors of its Clairton Coke Works outside Pittsburgh and make $6.5 million in improvements to the plant to contain emissions and odors, as part of a proposed class action settlement that has been preliminarily approved by a Pennsylvania state court. The proposed settlement would end a class action lawsuit brought by neighbors of the plant over nuisance odors and emissions that were byproducts of heating and refining coal into coke for making steel. Members of the proposed class include as many as 5,600 households in communities surrounding the plant. “After plaintiffs’ claims survived defendant’s...

