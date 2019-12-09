Mass. Insurance Software Biz Draws $120M Investment

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 3:13 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based Duck Creek Technologies, which makes enterprise software for companies in the property and casualty insurance industry, has received a $120 million capital injection from Dragoneer Investment Group, Neuberger Berman, Insight Partners and Temasek, the companies said Monday. Duck Creek will use the capital to bolster its suite of software-as-a-service products, to assist with planned international expansion and to buy equity back from certain investors that are exiting their investment in the company, according to a statement. Duck Creek's software provides services for insurance carriers related to policy administration, billing, claims, analytics and reinsurance management. "The partnership of these new investors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS