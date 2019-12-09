SG Says Justices Should Use Athena Case To Redo Mayo

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- The solicitor general has told the U.S. Supreme Court that its Mayo framework needs a do-over, but the two cases in which he was asked to weigh in are not the right vehicles. Instead, he pointed to a case over the eligibility of diagnostic test patents as a better candidate. Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco and his team of U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office attorneys on Friday said the cases in which he was asked to give feedback aren’t good for Supreme Court review, as HP v. Berkheimer is premature, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals v. Vanda Pharmaceuticals...

