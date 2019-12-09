Allergan Aims To Sink Suit Over Generics Antitrust Claims

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 3:39 PM EST) -- Allergan is asking a New Jersey federal court to throw out a securities suit from funds affiliated with TIAA-CREF alleging the pharmaceutical company kept investors in the dark about its purported role in antitrust schemes, saying the claims were filed too long after related government investigations were publicly revealed. Those probes into generic-drug makers over price-fixing allegations were disclosed as of August 2015, but the funds didn't file their initial suit until November 2017, making their claims untimely under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the company said Friday in seeking to toss an amended...

