Trial Boutique Bucks Bonus Trend, Exceeds Milbank Scale

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:26 PM EST) -- High-profile trial boutique Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz is handing out associate bonuses that significantly exceed the scale set by Milbank LLP and adopted by a number of BigLaw firms, Wilkinson Walsh confirmed Monday. Associates at the firm will receive bonuses 50% above the Milbank scale, with Wilkinson Walsh bonuses starting at $22,500 for the associate class of 2018 and going up to $150,000 for its eight- or nine-year associates, which are in line with the bonuses the firm offered in 2018. The Milbank scale runs from $15,000 to $100,000 for those same associate classes. "We are delighted to pay the extraordinary...

