Gov't Escapes Whistleblower's Bid For Piece Of $3.27M Deal

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:36 PM EST) -- A whistleblower who helped unveil a Michigan doctor's health care fraud can't share in a $3.27 million settlement related to the scam because he didn't allege the specific activities that were tied to that amount, a Michigan federal court ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood said that George Karadsheh's whistleblower complaints hadn't raised allegations of a kickback scheme between Crittenton Hospital Medical Center and Dr. Farid Fata. The Rochester, Michigan-based hospital itself told authorities about that aspect of Fata's fraud before settling in 2017 with the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,...

